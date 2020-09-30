Shooting that killed 16-year-old is Austin’s 36th homicide in 2020, equaling 2019’s total for the year

Austin police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night.

Officers said a call came in around 8:40 pm reporting a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot off Tech Ridge Boulevard near Parmer Lane. Police located the victim, 16-year-old Luke Kemper, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about 30 minutes later.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting, but say so far the investigation leads them to believe it had to do with the purchase of a small amount of marijuana.

This is the 36th homicide in Austin in 2020 with three months still to go. Last year, there were 36 homicides for the entire year, 28 by this time, an increase of eight or just under 29 percent.

In response to the 2020 homicide rate, Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote, “While homicides are going up in most big cities across the country, Austin still has one of the lowest homicide rates among those cities. We are still concerned about any increases and will remain focused on keeping Austin safe.”

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said more needs to be done to stop violent crime rates from rising.

"One homicide's too much. There are some medium-sized cities in the country that have zero, or maybe one or two. So is the mayor right saying that we're a safe city? For the most part, but we're going in the wrong direction," said Casaday.

In 2019, police detectives told Fox 7 Austin the majority of recent homicide cases in the city happened during drug deals, and most of those involved marijuana. The department said they are looking into whether that is the case again in 2020.

Casaday believes it's a combination of that as well as softer penalties, less proactive policing, and fewer detectives available to investigate cases.

"The people in our department that deal with subjects like that, from the organized crime division, have been sent back to patrol. And this is a much smaller group that's doing that type of work now. So I wouldn't be surprised if this trend continues just because we don't have enough people," Casaday said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

