A man has died after a shooting in northeast Austin.

Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Tech Ridge and Parmer Lane around 8:40 p.m. on September 29.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about an arrest or a suspect.

