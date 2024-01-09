Stabbing near Auditorium Shores leaves 1 hospitalized

One person is hospitalized after a stabbing in South Austin near Auditorium Shores.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a machete attack in the 200 block of South First Street.

That's near Auditorium Shores, across the street from The Long Center for the Performing Arts.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody, but APD has not provided any further details.