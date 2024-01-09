Williamson County shooting: 2 bodies found inside home

Deputies are investigating after two people were killed in Williamson County.

The incident happened on January 8 at around 11:45 p.m.

Officials say a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, just outside the Georgetown city limits.

When sheriff's deputies got there, they found two people dead inside a home.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.