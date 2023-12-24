Shoppers visit Blue Genie Art Bazaar on Christmas Eve for last-minute gifts

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is one of many places to shop the day before Christmas.

"It’s really creative. It is local artist, and you know you have got to support your peeps, your community," said shopper Julie Hernandez.

"We love all of these vendors in here, that they are all locally owned, and I think it does give back to the community, especially during Christmas," said shopper Carol Landgraf.

Cashiers ring up Christmas gifts and shoppers browse through items at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar hours before Christmas day.

"I got something really funny for my brother, it's coasters with the wrong lyrics because he always sings the wrong lyrics, like ‘rock the cat spa’ and ‘sweet dreams are made of cheese,’" Hernandez said.

"It's the perfect place to do it because you have everything from stocking stuffers to, like semi-fine jewelry," said shopper Mimi Lopez.

The store's holiday bazaar is open from November until December.

While many shoppers are just discovering the market, it has become a tradition for others.

"I come every year, I moved here in 2013, so I have been coming for around 10 years," Hernandez said.

There are more than 200 vendors at the location and a gift guide to help navigate through the unique items.

"It's nice to be able to sponsor local artists and know that you are going to find local gifts made by local artist, and it's open on Christmas Eve," Lopez said.

This year the weather has added to the shopping experience for many, including those that are visiting for the holidays.

"We ate lunch outside, which we would not be doing in St. Louis, no way," Landgraf said.

"It's not too hot, not too cold. It's the perfect day to get out and shop," Lopez said.