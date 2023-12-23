Austin non-profit provides Christmas resources, meals to homeless

The non-profit WeCanNow takes no days off to help out the homeless community, even on Christmas Eve.

"What better way than to uplift someone who's going through those types of circumstances with love and the resources they need wrapped in Christmas presents to allow them to enjoy and experience the spirit of Christmas and the holidays," said Antony Jackson Sr., co-founder of WeCanNow.

Jackson says that they not only drop off some holiday spirit to the unhoused community, but they also fill their bellies with joy.

"We're also going to be giving a hot meal, so we're going to have the barbecue pit out, and it's going to be live action," Jackson said. "We know the weather's going to be crazy, but we're not worried about the weather. It's not going to stop anything."

This isn't a one-person job. Other non-profit groups are taking part in this Christmas outreach.

"There's many other stakeholders in the community, like council men and women who were born and raised in the city, who see what we're doing, and they want to contribute as well," Jackson said. "And then just regular community members who are stepping up that live in the community and care about people experiencing homelessness."

Jackson says this holiday season is not just about receiving gift, but also about giving back to the most vulnerable.

He hopes this outreach will help educate the community about homeless issues in Austin.

"A lot of the family, the community members like to come volunteer," Jackson said. "We came out to be able to provide that giving-back spirit with their families, and we allow them to come bring their kids. Aunts and uncles and cousins and friends all to just be able to impact community and people experiencing homelessness."

"So to the community, this is a way for them to see more humanly interaction on their side, to let them know we still care, and we still give hope when there's no light."