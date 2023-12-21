How the Grinch Steals Trash instead of Christmas in WilCo

In Williamson County, the Grinch won't steal Christmas, but he will take your trash.

"That's really crazy," said Brayden Bertsche, a Williamson County resident.

The man behind the Grinch mask is better known as Adrian Sheffield.

"The kids are out here, and they do love them trash trucks, so why not have a character on the back?" said Sheffield.

Sheffield started the tradition to dress up on route about four years ago.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy: Jazmine McMorris

"I started by dancing on the back of the truck, and everybody was enjoying it, and I was like, 'man, how about I just put a little spark to it and dress up,'" said Sheffield. "So, I dressed up as Batman for the first time, and it just went off from there."

Batman turned into the Easter Bunny, then Spider-Man, and his personal favorite: Tigger.

"I had to pull out the Tigger man, Winnie the Pooh," said Sheffield.

The response from families just keeps getting better.

"Shocked, amazed like 'mom, what is that on the back of the truck? like look' it's just crazy," said Sheffield. "It's the excitement that continues to keep me going to see their faces, the kid running out, and they'll want to come out and just give me a hug because I just made their day on what Ijust did. Mission accomplished for me."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Jazmine McMorris

As long as kids stay excited about seeing him, Sheffield says he'll keep the costume on.

"Trash is not just hard work," said Sheffield. "We can make it fun. We can enjoy ourselves at the same time, and showing this to kids, they might be like 'I want to do that now, you know, I want to dress up like he's doing,' you know, so I'm just trying to start something going. These are my family now, like the way they treat me, so that's what really keeps me going. It's raining, but I still got to put it on for them."

What the little Whos in Whoville have to say to that, well, that will make your heart grow by three sizes.

"Merry Christmas, Mr. Grinch," said Bertsche.