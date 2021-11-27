"Signing Santa" returns to Barton Creek Square on Dec. 6

Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language.

On Dec. 6, Santa will be at Barton Creek Square mall ready to check wish lists from Austin-area children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Each child who attends will be able to relay their wish lists through sign directly to Santa, who is deaf like them. They will also receive a photo with Santa and a stocking from his workshop.

The event will last from 3-8 p.m. on the first floor near the food court. Those wishing to attend can enter through mall entrance B, between The Cheesecake Factory and AMC Theater.

The event brings together the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and gives them an opportunity to share in some holiday fun.

The "Signing Santa" event was started in 2004 by the North Austin Optimist Club, which is part of a worldwide volunteer organization dedicated to bringing out the best in children and the community.

The club partners with the Texas School for the Deaf, Michael Barker Photography and Simon Management at Barton Creek Square to host the event

