Missing Austin man diagnosed with cognitive impairment found

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert that was issued for an Austin man who has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment has been discontinued. Police say 76-year-old Maurice Diggs has been found. 

No further details were released.

The alert had been issued because Diggs was last seen at 1:45 p.m. on February 9 in the 12800 block of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. Law enforcement officials believed his disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

