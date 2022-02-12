Missing Austin man diagnosed with cognitive impairment found

article

A Silver Alert that was issued for an Austin man who has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment has been discontinued. Police say 76-year-old Maurice Diggs has been found.

No further details were released.

The alert had been issued because Diggs was last seen at 1:45 p.m. on February 9 in the 12800 block of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. Law enforcement officials believed his disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

