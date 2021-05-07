SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly man last seen in Irving
IRVING, Texas - Investigators have issued a SILVER ALERT for an elderly man, 81, last seen in Irving, Texas.
Officials say Richard Marshall was driving a Ford F-150 with the license plate: 3KSHZ in the 700 block of Thistle Sage Court around 4:30 a.m.
Marshall has been described as 6'0 tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on where he might be found, you're encouraged to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.
