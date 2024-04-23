City launches 'Sip Safely' pilot program to protect bar-goers downtown

The City of Austin is trying to protect people from getting their drinks spiked in downtown bars. The city has launched a pilot program called "Sip Safely."

Drink spiking has been an issue at bars in downtown Austin. In recent years, there were reports of people being drugged and robbed, and several bodies pulled from Lady Bird Lake. However, it is unclear if drink spiking contributed to those deaths.

Sip Safely provides downtown bars with resources to educate customers, support victims and report incidents. Bar-goers will also be able to get drink testing kits upon request.

So far, more than 50 businesses are a part of the program.

"I'm so proud to have played a part with my colleagues on the council. In helping release this pilot program, it has the potential to impact all of them in such a positive way. And I'm so excited to say that Austin is the largest city in the country to have a program like this," said Zo Qadri, Austin City Council member.

The pilot program is part of the larger "Safer Sixth Street" initiative. However, it will cover bars on Sixth Street, as well as Rainey Street.