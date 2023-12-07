Skeletal remains found in Greenbelt trail: APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found in the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt last month.

Police said on Nov. 27, the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit received multiple tips that a murder had happened months prior at the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt in the 1100 block of South 6th Street.

The tips also said the victim had been buried there in the Greenbelt.

During the course of the investigation, skeletal remains were found within the Greenbelt consistent with details provided by tipsters. The remains were collected by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office with the assistance of the Texas State Anthropology Department and identification is pending.

An autopsy was performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office which revealed injuries consistent with homicide.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.