Skin Cancer Foundation shares sun safety tips for warm weather

As we finally leave winter behind, The Skin Cancer Foundation said it wants to remind people to stay sun safe as the weather warms up.

The SCF said March 20 is the first day of spring and many people may be spending more time outside as the weather warms up. If you’re heading outdoors this weekend, SCF said to remember to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just five sunburns doubles the risk of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.

Sun Safety Tips from The Skin Cancer Foundation:

Apply one ounce of broad-spectrum, SPF 30+ sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Seek the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cover up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and UV-blocking sunglasses.

