Snow sweeps through Central Texas

Snow swept through Central Texas Sunday, shocking residents and coating cacti.

"I think the last big snow I can remember was on Valentine's Day years ago," said Julie Copenhaver.

13-year-old Azja Dann seized the rare opportunity. He spent the day with his pet duck "Cuddle Quack" in the Georgetown Square. "This is the first time he’s seen snow, we brought him out to experience it," he explained.

The Dann family owns the Central Texas Duck Rescue in Georgetown. Azja spent the day making snow ‘ducks.’"[The snow is] new I’ve never seen it like this before, and it’s the first time I’ve ever been able to build anything out of it." he said.

Later in the day the snow ducks and snowmen in the Georgetown Square began to melt as the temperature rose. Three-year-old Lillian worked to prop them back up. "I love snowmen!" she exclaimed.

TXDOT officials asked those able to stay off the roads to do so, warning of poor road conditions. Several crashed cars were spotted by FOX 7 Austin along I-35 Sunday afternoon. The weather caused thousands of power outages in Central Texas and resulted in school closures,

Still, the storm brought good to the region. Copenhaver says it brought her hope after a rocky year. "Hopefully a new white clean beginning for 2021," she said.

