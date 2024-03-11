Solar eclipse 2024: Some Travis County Parks requiring reservations

Travis County Parks will require reservations for people wanting to watch the total solar eclipse from three of its parks: Arkansas Bend Park, Pace Bend Park, and Reimers Ranch Park.

There's no fee to make a reservation, but visitors will be asked to pay park day-use fees in cash when they arrive on April 8. Travis County Parks do not accept credit cards or checks.

All overnight camping spots at Arkansas Bend Park and Pace Bend Park, as well as day-visit spots for Hamilton Pool Preserve are already full.

What you need to know if you're planning to make a day-use reservation:

Reservations are for one (1) vehicle and up to eight (8) guests.

Vehicle must fit in a standard parking spot.

Each vehicle entering the park must have a reservation.

Print and bring the confirmation email with you on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Once the park’s capacity is met, the park will be closed.

Selling a day-use reservation to another person (scalping) may result in the cancellation of the reservation.

Bring plenty of drinking water and snacks.

Pets are not recommended for this event.

Pets must be on a leash and cannot be left unattended.

Even with a reservation, visitors are encouraged to have a full tank of gas, arrive early, and bring enough water and snacks.

To make a reservation, click here.

Traffic around all Travis County Parks and surrounding areas in and near the path of totality is expected to be extremely heavy before and after the eclipse.



Other Travis County Parks that won’t have day-use reservations will be first come first serve. When they reach capacity, they will close.

For more information about Travis County Parks, visit https://parks.traviscountytx.gov/.



For more information about Travis County’s preparation and safety tips for the eclipse, click here.