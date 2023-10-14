Solar eclipse: Dripping Springs residents observe the 'ring of fire' phenomenon

The city of Dripping Springs installed their larger-than-life eclipse glasses display just in time for the annual partial eclipse Saturday morning.

"We had this one coming today. So, we wanted to do something that was fun and exciting that could help educate the public as well," said Lisa Sullivan with the city of Dripping Springs.

Families gathered at Veteran's Memorial Park to see the spectacular.

"We heard the whole city was out of glasses that they're giving them out for you. So, we headed down here to get some," said Elaine Gilifilan, a Dripping Springs resident.

"Great experience to watch, especially with the glasses. Just you get to see the whole thing happen. We'll get to see the ring of fire here very soon," said another resident.

The eclipse was most visible in central Texas between 11:50 a.m. and 11:57 a.m. Saturday morning, reaching its peak around 11:53 a.m.

This rare moment brought a lot of excitement for many people seeing the ring of fire for the first time.

"This is the first time I got to see an eclipse with glasses on and it’s so beautiful it’s really incredible," said a Dripping Springs resident.

Central Texas saw about 90 percent coverage Saturday morning.

"We’re seeing the eclipse, it’s almost fully over," said one resident.

"It looks like a thumbnail," said another resident.

"It looks like a C, but it's very clear," said another resident.

The city of Dripping Springs will have the art display up until April for the total solar eclipse.