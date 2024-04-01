Solar eclipse: Rental car companies across Texas in high demand, fully booked

The solar eclipse happens on Monday, April 8, and rental cars are in high demand across the state.

According to an Austin rental car company, prices have increased for the upcoming weekend, and reservations are limited.

"We have actually had a lot of people calling in to confirm and verify their reservations. We do advise them that we have increased our fleets, so we can have those vehicles available for the time being," says Easirent Car Rental Manager Jonel Decius.

Easirent manager Jonel Decius says there have been more than 260 vehicles rented out and there is no availability for the upcoming weekend.

"For us, that is a lot. It hasn't happened often. It is going to be busy. Not only the eclipse, but I also heard there is a music festival going on, so those two events are going to keep us all booked out," says Decius.

Decius said the company has only been operating in Austin for about a year and has worked to accommodate large events like the total solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8.

"We basically work on being able to provide the available vehicles, so if it's a particular vehicle that they have reserved, we try to work out with them so that they can go ahead and reserve what is available at the moment they can come back and swap out for what is actually available for them. We have had to increase our fleet due to the fact that it is going to be sold out," says Decius.

In order to rent a car from Easirent, Decius says you need a valid driver’s license, proof of a departure flight, insurance, a major credit card and locals that do not have a departure flight must provide a $500 deposit.

The average rate for a compact car is close to $800 per day, and big name rental companies are as much as $150 per day.

"And they are still booking, rates are going up, and they are still booking," says Decius.

The rental car company plans to be fully staffed with nearly a dozen employees throughout the weekend to assist with the rush.

"It may push us into extended hours until we can fully assist every customer that comes in," says Decius.

Decius said there is no availability for walk-ins this weekend, even if there are cancelations.