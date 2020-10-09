Some AISD parents organize “Student Sick Out Day”

Some Austin ISD parents will be opting out of school for their child Wednesday as part of a “Student Sick Out Day”.

Parents hope the district will see this as a clear message that they stand with the teachers and AISD needs to give them options.

“Teachers and students are the ones that make the district and if the teachers and the students are no longer there, there is no district so, I mean, it's in everybody's best interest to consider the teachers' well-being,” said parent Emma Mancha-Sumners.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

Mancha-Sumners says her AISD kindergartner will not be logging into her online classes Wednesday morning as part of the “Student Sick Out Day”.

RELATED: Hundreds of AISD teachers plan to stay home for in-person learning

“What I hope that district gets from this is that they need to listen to the parents, and they need to listen to the teachers,” she said.

So far, over 100 parents have collectively decided that this is needed to get the district to give teachers the choice on whether they want to teach on-campus or remotely.

RELATED: Students tape signs demanding action to front of Austin ISD HQ

“On Wednesday, if students don't log in to Blend, if they don't participate in any of their attendance tickets, if they don't communicate with their teacher by email, then they'll be counted absent for the day. We'll have literature that they can send and it's going to say that students are standing in solidarity with teachers, and we're asking that teachers be given a choice and that their individual needs to be considered,” said co-organizer Leah Kelly.

RELATED: Austin ISD welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

Kelly hopes this gets the district to consider a voluntary teaching method for teachers which would allow instructors to decide whether or not they want to teach on-campus or remote. She says it's unfair that teachers haven’t been given that option unless they receive special accommodations from AISD.

To learn more, you can sign the petition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.