Man robs South Austin phone store with handgun, runs toward nearby park: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a cell phone store in South Austin with a handgun last week.

On May 21, officers responded to the Cricket Wireless store at 529 West Oltorf Street, near South 1st Street.

Surveillance video showed a man pointing a handgun at the employee and demanding she turn over cash. Once he had the cash, the man fled on foot toward the Gillis Neighborhood Park.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 17 and 25 years old with a thin build and tattoos on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black jogger pants and Yeezy 700s sneakers.

He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.