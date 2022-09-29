5 teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin.

17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Xavion Walton (Austin Police Department)

The five were arrested Sept. 26. Anderson, Al Khazaali, Willard and Walton are in the Travis County Jail. The 16-year-old was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. All five had outstanding warrants for engaging in organized crime and capital murder, says APD.

APD's investigation shows that Mateo-Comapa's murder and robbery resulted from criminal gang activity earlier in the evening and that he had just been an innocent bystander.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Texaco in the 500 block of W Oltorf St the night of July 21 and found Mateo-Comapa unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene, police said.

An preliminary investigation revealed Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco when multiple suspects in a newer model white Chrysler 300 approached him. The suspects in the Chrysler ran up to the victim, shot and killed him, then left the scene in both the Chrysler 300 and the white Toyota Corolla that belonged to Mateo-Comapa.

Detectives found Mateo-Comapa's stolen Toyota hours later on Elmont Dr. This robbery/murder appears to be random, and the suspects are still at large.



The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy which found the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.