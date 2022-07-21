Police investigating deadly shooting in south Austin

A man was killed in a shooting in south Austin Wednesday night.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Texaco in the 500 block of W Oltorf St.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Mateo-Comapa died on the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco when multiple suspects in a newer model white Chrysler 300 approached him.

The suspects in the Chrysler ran up to the victim, shot and killed him, then left the scene in both the Chrysler 300 and the white Toyota Corolla that belonged to Mateo-Comapa.

Detectives found Mateo-Comapa's stolen Toyota hours later on Elmont Dr. This robbery/murder appears to be random, and the suspects are still at large.



The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy which found the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.



Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.



This case is being investigated as Austin's 40th homicide of 2022.