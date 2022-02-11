Expand / Collapse search

South Austin group home fire leaves 6 people displaced

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

South Austin group home fire leaves 6 people displaced

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a group home on Green Forest Drive at around 2 a.m. on February 11.

AUSTIN, Texas - Six people are without a place to sleep this morning after a fire at a group home. The home is located on Green Forest Drive in South Austin.

The Austin Fire Department says firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. this morning. When they arrived they found the back of the house in flames.

AFD says security video shows improperly discarded smoking materials was the cause of the fire.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 