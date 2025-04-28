South Austin motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 other injured

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed on I-35 in a crash APD said the crash happened on April 26 in the 10500 block of S IH 35 NB



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Austin on Saturday, police said.

What we know:

Police said on April 26, around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles in the 10500 block of S IH 35 NB.

When officers arrived, one of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead on the scene. The other motorcyclist was not injured.

The motorcyclist killed was identified as John Carrizales, 51.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.