7 people, including 3 children, injured in overnight South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Seven people, including three children, were injured in a crash in South Austin overnight.
ATCEMS says it responded to a vehicle rescue just before 1 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 10000 block of Menchaca Road, just south of W. Slaughter Lane.
At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.
MORE SOUTH AUSTIN NEWS
- Controversial South Austin homeless center gets $350K grant from Travis County
- APD asking for help finding suspect in deadly pedestrian crash
- 2 men charged after 15 dogs were found dead in South Austin creek
Four adults were injured in the crash: one with critical injuries, one with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and two with minor injuries. They were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Three children were also injured in the crash: two with minor injuries and one with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The children were taken to Dell Children's.
The Source: Information in this report came from a Nov. 23 post on X by ATCEMS.