7 people, including 3 children, injured in overnight South Austin crash

The Brief An overnight crash in South Austin injured seven people, including three children. The crash happened in the 10000 block of Menchaca Road, near Slaughter Lane. The injured were taken to area hospitals by ATCEMS.



Seven people, including three children, were injured in a crash in South Austin overnight.

ATCEMS says it responded to a vehicle rescue just before 1 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 10000 block of Menchaca Road, just south of W. Slaughter Lane.

At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Four adults were injured in the crash: one with critical injuries, one with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and two with minor injuries. They were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Three children were also injured in the crash: two with minor injuries and one with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The children were taken to Dell Children's.