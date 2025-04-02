5 cats abandoned in Leander; police looking for person responsible

The Brief Five cats were abandoned at a Leander animal shelter on March 29. Leander police say that leaving and abandoning animals without making "reasonable arrangements" for their custody or care is illegal. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Animal Services.



Leander police are looking for a person they say abandoned five cats at a Leander animal shelter.

What we know:

The Animal Services Unit is trying to identify the person who left five cats at Texas Humane Heroes' Leander shelter on the morning of March 29 just before 11 a.m.

Police released photos of the individual:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Leander Police Department)

The photos show a person in a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and a hat and sunglasses carrying two cat carriers from the parking lot outside the shelter.

What they're saying:

"We acknowledge the low quality of the pictures and hope the build of the person, the clothing the person is wearing, along with the style of the vehicle will jog someone’s memory and provide some leads," said Leander police on social media.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Animal Services Supervisor Ellis at 512-528-2844 or eellis@leandertx.gov and reference 25-0783.

If you are no longer able to keep or care for your pet, Leander police advise contacting the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown at 512-943-3322, for information on how to owner surrender your pet.

Is this a crime?

Big picture view:

Leander police are reminding the public that leaving and abandoning animals without making "reasonable arrangements" for their custody or care is illegal.

Leaving an animal at the door, on the property, or tied to a nearby fixture, is considered abandonment.

In Texas, this could result in a charge of cruelty to nonlivestock animals under penal code Sec. 42.092, which is punishable as a Class A misdemeanor or even a state-jail felony or even a second or third-degree felony, if the person has been previously convicted under specific sections.