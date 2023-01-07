South Congress Books closing Jan. 8, moving to new location in March

Another staple of South Congress is closing its doors, but there's a silver lining.

South Congress Books will be closing its original location on Sunday, Jan. 8 and moving to a new location later this spring.

The bookstore says that they're moving because they've been priced out of South Congress, a location they've held since 2011. According to the owners, the rent has more than tripled.

Their new location at 3703 Kerbey Lane will open in March, across the street from the iconic Kerbey Lane Cafe. The bookstore described the new location as a "vintage bungalow" that is "cozy, charming and even has a yard".

The bookstore is holding a 20% off sale through its last day at its 1608 South Congress Ave location. While the new location is in progress, South Congress Books says it will have a "small outpost" at Uncommon Objects at 1602 Fortview Road.

South Congress Books is now the third longtime South Congress business to close in the last year.

Tesoros Trading Company closed its doors on South Congress after 15 years in June, deciding to focus more on wholesale, online sales and selling to other shops or museum shops. Nearby Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds closed in December after almost 40 years in business.