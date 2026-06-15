Burglar fires paintball, BB guns at South Austin collectibles store: APD

The Brief Attempted burglary suspect fired paintball, BB guns at South Austin collectibles store No injuries were reported Anyone with information is asked to contact APD's Commercial Burglary Unit



The Austin Police Department is looking for a person who attempted to break into a South Austin collectibles store with a paintball gun and a BB gun last week.

What they're saying:

APD says that just before 3 a.m. on June 11, a person attempted to burglarize Space Goblins Collectibles on W. William Cannon Drive.

The suspect shot one of the store's exterior cameras with a paintball gun, then shot out the store's front windows with a BB gun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The suspect then entered and tried to break through a wall to gain entry to the retail side of the store.

No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to talk to the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941 or by email.