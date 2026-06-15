Burglar fires paintball, BB guns at South Austin collectibles store: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a person who attempted to break into a South Austin collectibles store with a paintball gun and a BB gun last week.
What they're saying:
APD says that just before 3 a.m. on June 11, a person attempted to burglarize Space Goblins Collectibles on W. William Cannon Drive.
The suspect shot one of the store's exterior cameras with a paintball gun, then shot out the store's front windows with a BB gun.
The suspect then entered and tried to break through a wall to gain entry to the retail side of the store.
No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to talk to the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941 or by email.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department