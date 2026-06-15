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Burglar fires paintball, BB guns at South Austin collectibles store: APD

By
FOX 7 Austin
South Austin
Published June 15, 2026 7:10 PM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 7:10 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Attempted burglary suspect fired paintball, BB guns at South Austin collectibles store
    • No injuries were reported
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact APD's Commercial Burglary Unit

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a person who attempted to break into a South Austin collectibles store with a paintball gun and a BB gun last week.

What they're saying:

APD says that just before 3 a.m. on June 11, a person attempted to burglarize Space Goblins Collectibles on W. William Cannon Drive.

The suspect shot one of the store's exterior cameras with a paintball gun, then shot out the store's front windows with a BB gun.

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The suspect then entered and tried to break through a wall to gain entry to the retail side of the store.

No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to talk to the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941 or by email.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department

South AustinCrime and Public Safety