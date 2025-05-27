SpaceX Starship launch: How to watch, stream

article

The Brief SpaceX's Starship rocket is scheduled to take off from Texas on Tuesday night. It will be the ninth test flight of the Starship rocket. Elon Musk is expected to speak about the future of SpaceX after the launch.



SpaceX is expected to launch its Starship rocket from southern Texas on Tuesday night.

The FAA signed off on the ninth test of the SpaceX rocket following an explosion that caused debris to rain down across the southwest Atlantic in March. The previous test also resulted in an explosion.

The launch window is expected to open at 6:30 p.m. central time.

SpaceX says Tuesday's scheduled flight includes several changes to hardware to improve reliability.

The test flight will include the Super Heavy booster which was launched and returned on Starship's seventh flight test.

The boosters are designed to be caught and reused, with the goal of future generations being used multiple times in a day.

Tuesday's scheduled launch would be the first-ever relight of a Super Heavy booster.

After launch, the booster is expected to return to earth and crash into a site in the Gulf.

There will also be a number of experiments to improve the data and performance on future boosters, according to SpaceX.

This flight will be different from those in the past, because it will include the first deployment of a payload from Starship.

The ship will deploy eight Starlink simluators. They are expected to be destroyed when they try to reenter the atmoshphere.

A single Raptor engine is expected to be relit while in space, according to SpaceX.

Elon Musk on "Making Life Multiplanetary"

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to discuss the company's plans for humans to land on Mars.

The talk was expected to be streamed Tuesday at noon, but was later postponed until after the Starship launch tonight.