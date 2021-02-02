SpaceX successfully launches 1st of 2 Starlink missions planned for the week

SpaceX successfully launched the first of two Starlink missions planned for the week.

A Falcon 9 rocket soared over Cape Canaveral in the early morning hours of Thursday, carrying with it a payload of 60 communications satellites. The 1:19 a.m. liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 marked the18th Starlink mission for SpaceX.

Minutes later, the Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

With this mission in the books, the space company now looks ahead to its next launch planned for Friday, at 5:14 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. That mission was originally scheduled for Thursday as well, but SpaceX announced the change in time, "to allow additional time for pre-launch checks."

Advertisement

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.

RELATED: NASA targets April 20 to send next round of astronauts into space

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite Internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," SpaceX says.

Sixty briefcase-sized satellites are launched at a time, then released one after another. They use low-powered thrusters to slowly space themselves out, a process that takes several months.

SpaceX says there are now hundreds of Starlink satellites in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of small satellites in orbit.

Their orbits can be tracked online on various websites, including Starflare.com.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

You can watch the launches live when they happen on FOX 35 News.