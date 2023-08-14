Scammers spoofing Manor police number, posing as FBI

Manor police are warning people to watch out after reports of a scam targeting people in the area.

Police say scammers are "spoofing" or copying the department's number, calling residents and saying they're with the FBI.

The scammers tell the potential victim they're involved in a major investigation, and then threaten to arrest them unless they send money through an international wire transfer.

MORE MANOR NEWS

Manor police are reminding residents they will never call and solicit money from residents. Anyone who receives this call is advised to hang up and not send money.

Residents can also file a report with Manor police's non-emergency line at 512-974-0845 and select option 3.