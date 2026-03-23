Spring Pine Fire in Bastrop County: Crews working to put out wildfire

The Brief Bastrop County crews are working to contain a wildfire in Bastrop State Park At last check on March 23, the fire has burned 46 acres



Bastrop County fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Bastrop State Park.

Evacuations were lifted early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage.

By the numbers:

Containment as of Bastop County OEM's last update is at 55% with about 46 acres burned.

March 23 update

Bastrop County OEM says that engine crews will be spending Monday "mopping up" to "extinguish all heat near the containment lines to ensure that the fire stays within them."

A Texas Parks & Wildlife helicopter is also conducting water drops on the most active areas of the fire.

One lane of the eastbound side of Highway 21 has been reopened. Smoke will be visible from the highway and surrounding areas throughout the day.

What's next:

Officials say bulldozers have worked their way to the eastern side of the fire and are working to complete containment lines on the western side.

Fire engines have been staged at nearby homes to prepare for potential structure protection.

What you can do:

Avoid the area if possible.

Westbound Highway 21 drivers should proceed with caution as smoke is thick across the highway.

What they're saying:

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the conditions were favorable as crews worked through the night.

"The containment lines did hold their footprint overnight. We got some overnight humidity recovery, and some lower winds, which were a great advantage for our firefighters, so we're ensuring those containment lines hold throughout the day," Reilly Ruggiero, public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

A burn ban is still in effect in Bastrop County, so be careful about doing anything that could cause a spark.

"Bastrop is an area where we do have those critical fire danger days when we do have some higher winds, dry vegetation, and increased temperatures," Ruggiero said.

Neighbors speak about wildfire

Local perspective:

Amanda Pokorny and Jeanne McConnell are neighbors who live nearby. Both started smelling smoke Sunday evening.

"The sparks were flying across the road, it was scary," McConnell said.

"You could just see nothing but red and smoke and then all the little flurries kicking up as the wind picked up and stuff, it's scary," Pokorny said.

Pokorny and McConnell were told to pack up and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The fire reminded them of the tragedy in Bastrop 15 years ago.

"It's a little bit of PTSD because of 2011, where it burned over 36,000 acres. My parents were affected by it. It took their whole house," Pokorny said.

"I lost my home too," McConnell said.

"It's a lot, and with all the helicopters flying around, it kind of kicks up a lot of emotions, your nerves are rattled, we're just trying to keep an eye on it," Pokorny said.

Neighbors say they're grateful to all the first responders.

"I think we're well-supported here by the emergency personnel," McConnell said.

March 22 update

Officials posted on social media about the Spring Pine Fire at around 9 p.m. on March 22.

There were no mandatory evacuations ordered, but voluntary evacuations took place at the Bastrop State Park historic cabins and three homes on the north edge of the park.

At around 10:15 p.m. on March 22, officials announced evacuations for The Pines at Bastrop RV Park.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 21 have been shut down for firefighter safety and fire operations.

Officials said that the most active part of the fire was inside the park with lower intensity flames on the portion parallel to Highway 21.