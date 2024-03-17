St. Patrick's Day: Austinites celebrate Irish dancing, traditions

Rain or shine, the patio at Mozart's Coffee Roasters was filled as Austinites celebrated St. Patrick's Day.

People were able to enjoy Irish traditions on Sunday evening, thanks to performances by the Irish Dance Center.

"This is the one time where we get to go on stage, and we don't have to stress for a competition, we can really enjoy the joy of Irish dancing, we get to demonstrate it with a really low-stakes enjoyable atmosphere," says Jackson Featherston.

Nora Caselli, one of the dancers from the Irish Dance Center, says being able to perform for the community is something she gets to enjoy doing because she gets to share her culture with others.

"My mom's side of the family, especially my grandpa's side there's a lot of dancing. My great grandma, she danced in Ireland and my mom dances, so it's always been really fun since I was little to come out and kind of show off," said Caselli.

While this holiday originated in Ireland, many Americans also enjoy sporting their lucky green and celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

"St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of all things Irish, and it's not just for people who are Irish themselves. I don't have any Irish descent in me, but I get to enjoy with people who are and who aren't, and I think Irish dancing is one of those things that brings everyone together," said Featherston.

Caselli says being part of the Irish Dance Center helps her feel closer to her Irish roots.

"I went in 2018 with my family, and we're going again actually this year in the summer to go back, and it's really fun because we get to dance in the pubs and kind of just experience the culture," said Caselli.