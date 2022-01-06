Burglary suspect shoots family's golden retriever, steals silver bars, AR-15

article

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who shot and killed a homeowner’s dog before stealing an AR-15 rifle and over $7,000 worth of silver bars Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police responded to a house on the 2000 block of Margaret Street on a report of a burglary. The homeowner reported they noticed a broken window and dried blood throughout the home when they got back from work.

A suspect was caught on camera breaking into the home around 9:45 p.m., St. Paul police said.

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect had shot and killed the homeowner's dog and stolen an AR-15 rifle and silver bars valued at about $7,680.

The burglary suspect has a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face. (Minnesota BCA/St. Paul PD )

The BCA sent an alert on behalf of St. Paul police asking for help identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as having a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Lynette Cherry at lynette.cherry@ci.stpaul.mn.us or call 651-266-5867.