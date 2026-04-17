Stabbing near ACC Riverside campus; 2 injured, suspect in custody

The Brief Suspect in custody after stabbing near ACC Riverside 2 people were injured, one with wounds "consistent with a bladed weapon" Both victims in stable condition



A suspect is in custody after a stabbing near Austin Community College's Riverside campus.

Two people were injured in the incident.

What we know:

ACC District police say that the stabbing happened in a wooded area northwest of campus on Friday, April 17.

Officers got a call about an urgent disturbance around 8:45 a.m. and responded within minutes.

A suspect was taken immediately into custody.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with wounds "consistent with a bladed weapon" to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Both victims are in stable condition.

What's next:

ACC says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

ACC District police are working with the Austin Police Department to investigate the stabbing.