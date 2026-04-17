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Stabbing near ACC Riverside campus; 2 injured, suspect in custody

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Published  April 17, 2026 11:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Suspect in custody after stabbing near ACC Riverside
    • 2 people were injured, one with wounds "consistent with a bladed weapon"
    • Both victims in stable condition

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing near Austin Community College's Riverside campus.

Two people were injured in the incident.

What we know:

ACC District police say that the stabbing happened in a wooded area northwest of campus on Friday, April 17.

Officers got a call about an urgent disturbance around 8:45 a.m. and responded within minutes.

A suspect was taken immediately into custody.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with wounds "consistent with a bladed weapon" to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Both victims are in stable condition.

What's next:

ACC says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

ACC District police are working with the Austin Police Department to investigate the stabbing.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin Community College

Crime and Public SafetyAustin Community CollegeRiverside