Stabbing near ACC Riverside campus; 2 injured, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing near Austin Community College's Riverside campus.
Two people were injured in the incident.
What we know:
ACC District police say that the stabbing happened in a wooded area northwest of campus on Friday, April 17.
Officers got a call about an urgent disturbance around 8:45 a.m. and responded within minutes.
A suspect was taken immediately into custody.
Two people were taken to the hospital, one with wounds "consistent with a bladed weapon" to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Both victims are in stable condition.
What's next:
ACC says there is no ongoing threat to the community.
ACC District police are working with the Austin Police Department to investigate the stabbing.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin Community College