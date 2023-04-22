Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of storm system

State emergency resources have been activated ahead of severe weather expected to impact parts of Texas starting Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate and put state resources on standby to support severe weather response operations.

A storm system is expected to bring an increased risk of severe thunderstorms to the Texas Hill Country on Saturday—including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and potential flash flooding—with the threat likely to shift to South Texas on Sunday.

"The State of Texas is ready to respond to severe storms expected in Central and South Texas today and in the coming days," said Abbott in a release. "As we monitor the development of anticipated storms, state and local emergency response personnel are on standby to help support Texas communities throughout the storms. I urge Texans in these regions to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local emergency response personnel to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe."

READ MORE: Austin officials advise residents to prepare for flooding ahead of tonight's severe weather

TDEM has activated the urban search and rescue teams and swiftwater boat squads with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1) and has placed the following on standby to respond if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: High-profile vehicle platoons

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers in the threat area

Texas Commission on Environmental Qualify: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster assessment and recovery agents

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Disaster Recovery Task Force and state mass care coordination

TDEM has also alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state.

Texans are also urged to take severe weather safety preparedness precautions, including making an emergency plan, heeding warnings of local officials, and monitoring local weather forecasts. Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather safety information.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.