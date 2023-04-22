Austin officials advise residents to prepare for flooding ahead of tonight's severe weather

Austin Emergency Management is asking city residents to prepare for flooding in area creeks ahead of tonight's severe weather risk.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Austin Emergency Management said that Bull Creek in Northwest Austin, Walnut Creek in North Austin, Little Walnut Creek in East Austin and Harris Branch in Northeast Austin are at risk of flooding due to existing ground saturation.

Crews on the ground are clearing debris from the creek and low water crossings and are working upstream as time allows, according to the tweet thread.

Austin Emergency Management is advising residents to prepare for the potential of flash flooding due to ground saturation and additional rainfall.

They advise residents to plan for a safe and dry place to go during the storm, travel before severe weather hits and stay off the roads during the storms.

Residents can visit readycentraltexas.org for more information and tips on how to stay prepared in a weather emergency.