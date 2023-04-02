State emergency response resources activated ahead of severe weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate emergency response resources ahead of severe weather expected across Texas.

According to a release, the Governor has directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II to support any requests for assistance from local officials.

TDEM has activated the following state resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Severe weather packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, emergency medical service personnel

The governor directs North, Central and East Texans to prepare for severe storms and heed guidance from local officials beginning this afternoon through Tuesday, April 4.

RELATED: Central Texas weather: Isolated to scattered severe storms possible

"With these storms having the potential to bring large hail, strong winds, flash flooding and tornadoes, Texans should remain weather-aware, heed the guidance of their local officials, and have a plan set in place for themselves and their loved ones in cases of an emergency," Gov. Abbott said in the release.

Severe storms are expected to impact the northern half of the state, including areas of North, Central and East Texas beginning this afternoon. An additional round of storms is expected to impact the state on Tuesday.

Severe weather threats include the potential for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain resulting in flash flooding.