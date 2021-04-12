State-owned homeless structures torn down to make room for new shelters

The Texas Department of Transportation began removing existing structures at the state-owned campsite for people experiencing homelessness near US 183 and SH 71 in Austin.

Officials say the bays are being removed to make room for individual shelter units known as "Better Shelters" which are being provided by The Other Ones Foundation.

Those on-site in the community that spoke with Kacey Bowen say that residents who were in the structures are being relocated to other units on site.

TxDOT crews started work on the south bays today and officials say remaining structures will be removed beginning Friday, April 16.

