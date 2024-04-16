Austin gym trainer films naked client during physical therapy: affidavit

article

An Austin gym trainer is in hot water after a client said he filmed her naked while receiving physical therapy, an arrest affidavit states.

Steven Fritsch, 29, has been charged with invasive visual recording.

Austin police said this incident happened in early March at Central Athlete on Springdale Road near Airport Blvd.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fritsch encouraged a female client to get naked before she entered the gym's red light therapy room.

The victim told police while in the room, she briefly removed her protective eye goggles and spotted a phone camera peeking between the room's curtains. The victim said she pulled the curtains apart to see Fritsche standing there holding the cell phone.

Fritsch faces up to two years in jail, and a $10,000 fine if convicted.