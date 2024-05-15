Suspects steal 2 vehicles from UT Austin garage, damage gate: UTPD

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating after suspects stole two vehicles from a campus parking garage and damaged the gate.

UTPD says on May 14, around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a damaged garage gate at the San Antonio Garage in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street.

Officers learned that two stolen vehicles had exited the garage and caused damage to the gate.

The vehicles were later found after a search, but the suspects were not found.

No injuries connected to the incident have been reported and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 512-471-4441 ext 9.