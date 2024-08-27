Round Rock woman wanted home movies digitized, but store lost originals

A Round Rock woman says she is heartbroken that her family memories are gone for good. She took her family films to a store to be digitized, only to have them lost.

A collection of old still photos are the only family mementos Carol Steele of Round Rock is left with, now that her home movies are nowhere to be found.

"Oh, it’s just a very emotional thing," said Steele. "It makes me sick, you know?"

That disappointment came just a couple of months after she joyfully discovered her uncle had the films back in June, after years of searching.

"He’s like ‘oh, I have those.’ And I’m like, ‘oh my god, seriously?’" said Steele.

According to the labels, Steele says the films depict decades of family memories.

"Back when I was anywhere from 13 on up. Weddings, parties, my grandparents teaching us how to swim," said Steele. "There was my brother. He’s passed away now."

Since she couldn’t play the old reels, she brought them to the Walmart on Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock to be digitized. She dropped off four reels, which were to be copied onto a USB drive and a DVD. The total: $153.

"You have to order them on a machine, and then you give them that ticket," said Steele. "They box it up, and they supposedly mail it."

Steele was slightly concerned because the clerk she’d been dealing with had gone to lunch.

"I did the order, but when I went to go ask questions, he was gone," said Steele.

Someone else collected the films. But she was reassured by a series of confirmation emails: one saying her order had been placed, another saying it would be ready by July 18, and a third saying her order had been shipped to where it would be digitized.

But when Steele returned on the 18th, she learned the films apparently never made it there.

"They had no tracking number, so they never got them," said Steele.

The even bigger problem? No one at Walmart could find them either.

"I started crying because I was so upset about it, and he said they were going to go through all the security cameras and look for them. And I said, ‘Okay, in a couple of days, can you call me back?’ I didn't hear from them for a week. So I called him about them myself, and he says, ‘well, we're not finding anything’," said Steele.

Steele says she was devastated.

"I trusted that they were going to do it and get it done," said Steele.

After nearly a month, and after emailing 7 On Your Side, Steele received a letter from Walmart Claims Services, stating: "In an attempt to resolve this matter, we would like to extend an offer in the amount of $1,500."

"We always like to see that. Honestly, that's the first attempt for them to resolve a problem or dispute, is to offer some kind of resolution," said Jason Meza of the Better Business Bureau, Serving the Heart of Texas.

Consumer advocates say it’s key to know a store’s policies up front.

"The devil’s in the details," said Meza. "There’s fine print, and we all need to get better at reading the 34-page document," said Meza.

And it’s a good idea to report problems to the BBB, the FTC or the attorney general before taking legal action.

"And possibly fight to get what’s right," said Meza.

Steele ultimately decided to take the offer from Walmart.

"Money’s not going to make up for anything that's gone," said Steele.

Steele says what she really wants is her memories back.

"I’m hoping that all of a sudden somebody will be in that back room just cleaning up and mom say, ‘oh, what is this?’" said Steele.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Walmart for comment multiple times, but so far has not heard back.