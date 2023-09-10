Structure fire at former lounge in south Austin; fire under control: AFD

Austin fire crews controlled a structure fire at a former lounge in south Austin Sunday morning.

AFD crews responded to a structure fire in the 10000 block of Manchaca Road.

The structure on fire was the Indian Roller, a former lounge that has since closed.

AFD said the fire is under control and that the structure was vacant.

AFD said the fire was heavily involved in the attic, and that the fire appears to have originated on the exterior of the building.

An investigation is ongoing.