Students in program for children of migrant farm workers graduate at St. Edward's University

Graduation festivities are happening at St. Edward's University. For two dozen students in the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), it's an extra special milestone.

CAMP is for students whose parents are migrant and seasonal farm workers. Many are the first in their family to go to college. They have academic and financial support to help them navigate college life.

"My parents are both farm workers, and they didn't have the opportunity to go through school so for me, I'm going to take every opportunity," Rachelle Cardoza, a kinesiology major, said.

"We come from similar roots, it's understanding the perspective of what they kind of live through as well is pretty awesome," Romualdo Lozano, an entrepreneurship and digital media management major, said.

Lonzo and his family

"Most of my life my mom and my dad were always saying, 'we want you to have a better life, go to college, get the education we didn't receive,'" Denise Mares, a criminal justice major, said.

Though each student has a different interest, they have one theme in common, to give back.

For Cardoza, she wants to improve the health and wellness of people back home in the Rio Grande Valley.

"I see a lot of discrepancies and a lot of things that need improvement especially in the underserved communities, especially farm workers, I really want to give back to my community," she said.

For Lozano, he's starting his own software business while working at a remodeling construction company.

"I want to create something for myself and my family," he said.

Mares is hoping to work in the law enforcement field.

"It's really huge for me to help out others, who can't help themselves. I see it as inspiring," she said.

As for advice for future CAMP students, Lozano said, "utilize all [resources] that's available."

"So many doors have opened at St. Edwards," Cardoza said.

CAMP was started in 1972. For more information, click here.