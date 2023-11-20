Suki Waterhouse reveals she's pregnant, expecting 1st baby with Robert Pattinson

article

English actress and singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse revealed she’s pregnant while performing on stage over the weekend in Mexico City.

The "Daisy Jones and the Six" star, who has been dating actor Robert Pattinson for over five years , confirmed the news during her performance on Sunday at the Corona Capital Music Festival.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse, 31, told the crowd while gesturing toward her baby bump, as seen in a video posted on social media .

"I'm not sure if it's working," the singer added with a chuckle.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been among the more private couples in Hollywood, first made their red carpet debut at the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt, and later walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala.

Earlier this year, Waterhouse opened up about her relationship with the "Batman" and "Twilight" star in an interview with The Sunday Times .

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection on December 03, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

"I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse said in the February 2023 interview.

She continued: "I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.