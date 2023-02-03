Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, stream the NFL championship game

We're just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX, but there are other ways to stream the game online.

When does Super Bowl LVII start?

Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

The game will be aired live on FOX. It will be streamed on FOXSports.com, via the FOX Sports app, and in the NFL+ app.

FOX Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the game.

Who are the broadcasters for Super Bowl LVII?

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will call the game.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

Former NFL official Mike Pereira will provide analysis of game rules.

Can I listen to Super Bowl LVII on the radio?

Yes. Westwood One serves as the exclusive radio home of the game. Kevin Harlan and former Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner will call the game.

SiriusXM will also carry the game on multiple channels, including both teams' official radio broadcasts. You can also listen to the game at westwoodonesports.com, via SiriusXM, as well as NFL+, and the NFL app.

