Third suspect wanted in murder of Cedar Park teen arrested in Hays County

The third suspect wanted for the murder of a Cedar Park teen earlier this month has been arrested in Hays County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that Devin Vasquez-Pachecho was taken into custody on June 18 without incident in connection with the June 12 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Murillo.

WCSO and the Austin Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection of Oro Valley Trail and Modena Trail in Austin that night. Authorities say officers found a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a residence on Oro Valley Trail with three individuals with gunshot wounds inside.

Police identified Murillo as the driver of the vehicle. Murillo died from his injuries at the scene and his passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed three suspects met with the victims and a confrontation between them ended in multiple shots being fired.

Stephen Sanchez was later identified as a suspect and found at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sanchez was arrested for murder and transported to the Williamson County Jail. A second suspect, Xelso Jesus Mora-Vazquez, was arrested June 16 on a murder warrant and also transported to the Williamson County Jail.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stephen Sanchez (WCSO)

This remains an active criminal investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. If you have information regarding this crime, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300, or your local law enforcement agency.