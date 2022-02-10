Suspect involved in shooting death of man on Willow Creek Drive arrested

The suspect involved in the shooting death of a man on Willow Creek Drive on Feb. 3 was arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Jacovi Sattiewhite, 19, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in San Marcos. He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

The victim was found shot in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene on Feb. 3, according to police.

Officers with the Austin Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a Hispanic male in the driver's seat of a crashed green four-door car with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Police Department said this is the seventh homicide this year.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

$1,000 reward being offered for info related to Willow Creek homicide

Austin police investigating suspicious death in SE Austin

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter