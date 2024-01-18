Suspect inappropriately touched child at North Austin store: APD

A man allegedly touched a child inappropriately at a North Austin store in mid-December, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD is looking for a suspect in connection with an indecency with a child by contact incident at the Burlington Coat Factory at 6600 Middle Fiskville Road, near the Austin Community College Highland campus.

The incident happened around 8:11 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of a man suspected of Indecency with a Child by Contact (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens with a medium build, black curly hair and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater with a "HUSTLER" logo on the front.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.