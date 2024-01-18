Stolen truck used to steal trailer in Hays County: sheriff

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect 1 (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

A stolen truck was later used to steal a trailer in Hays County, says the sheriff's office, which is looking for two men suspected in the thefts.

On Jan. 8, a white 2004 Ford F250, stolen out of Austin, was used to steal a 2019 18-foot two-axel Century Auto Body trailer.

Two men were seen in possession of the F250 in San Marcos two days before the trailer theft. Additional property was stolen at that time, says HCSO.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact HCSO Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us.