Suspect shot during attempted carjacking at Bulverde gas station

The Comal County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking at a Bulverde gas station Saturday morning.

CCSO says it received several calls around 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 27 about a man who was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle at a gas station in the 35000 block of FM 3159. While trying to steal the vehicle, he was shot by the vehicle's owner.

The man fled the scene with at least three others in an older model SUV, but moments later, the injured suspect was found in the 17100 block of Hwy 46 W. Bulverde Spring Branch fire and EMS transported him to Stone Oak Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

CCSO says he has since been released from the hospital and is now being questioned by detectives.

Investigators are searching for the other three people who fled in the red SUV. They are described as two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman. CCSO says they do not have a clothing description or a license plate at this time.

Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.

